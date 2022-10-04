Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $305,362.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,541.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00277257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00140043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00729263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00593443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00593383 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,149,760 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.