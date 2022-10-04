Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.