Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

