Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after buying an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

