Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. 269,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

