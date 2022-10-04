Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 1.5 %

TU traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.