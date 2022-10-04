Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $352,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.84. 962,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,887,936. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

