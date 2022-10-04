Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 577,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

