Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 25,236 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.13. 543,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,411,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

