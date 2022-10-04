PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $28.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PACW opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

