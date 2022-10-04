PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $36.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PACW. Stephens cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

PACW stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

