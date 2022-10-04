PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

