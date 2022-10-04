Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.69. 3,769,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,767,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $206.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

