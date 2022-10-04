Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 90,821 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,931. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

