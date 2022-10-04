Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $11.08 on Tuesday, hitting $347.76. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.16 and its 200 day moving average is $397.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

