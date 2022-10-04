Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,591 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

