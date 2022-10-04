Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPST stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 7,628,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

