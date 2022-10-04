Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 1,846.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,551 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 75.6% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 28.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 8.2 %

SPXL traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 233,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,068. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

