Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded up $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

