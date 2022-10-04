Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Lowered to $352.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $361.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $252.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.12. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

