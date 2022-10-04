Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Boosted by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 4,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,890. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.