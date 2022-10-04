Pastel One Day Volume Reaches $5.04 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded up 60.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pastel has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pastel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

