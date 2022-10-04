Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.23 and its 200 day moving average is $240.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

