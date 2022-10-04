PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.70

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 1498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PBF Logistics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,727,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 588,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 88.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

