Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 214,080 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $95,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 341,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,817. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

