Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 759.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,650 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $84,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 355.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 926.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 83,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,730 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Shopify by 770.7% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 777.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 212,616 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

