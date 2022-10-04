Pendal Group Ltd Has $107.92 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,247 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $107,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,906. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.