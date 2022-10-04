Pendal Group Ltd Has $211.11 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,295 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $211,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,639,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 406,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average of $300.70. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

