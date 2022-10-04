Pendal Group Ltd Has $66.97 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $66,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of DG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

