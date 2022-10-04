Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 157,100 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Suzano worth $38,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 603.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 426,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,626.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter.

SUZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 55,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

