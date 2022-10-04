Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 60,165 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,165 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $90,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 560,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,479,460. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

