Pendal Group Ltd Sells 955,263 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,263 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $124,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,433,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,943,000 after buying an additional 127,996 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 281,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,074. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

