Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.99% of Morningstar worth $102,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, reaching $220.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,415. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,292 shares of company stock worth $21,334,517. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

