Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

