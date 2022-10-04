PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 2.2%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 7,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PharmaCielo Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

