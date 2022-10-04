Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PSX traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. 105,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,601. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

