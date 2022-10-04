Pinknode Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Million (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Pinknode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinknode has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinknode has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinknode Coin Profile

Pinknode launched on May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinknode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

