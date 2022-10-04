Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,391.00

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a total market capitalization of $112,687.00 and $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Profile

Pinkslip Finance was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkslip Finance’s official website is pinkslip.finance.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkslip Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

