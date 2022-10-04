Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6,100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,209 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,729. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.