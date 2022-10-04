Piper Sandler Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $145.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.