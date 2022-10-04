PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0086

PlatON (LAT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.82 or 1.00018420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004879 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

