Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $10.99. Playtika shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 113,873 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Playtika Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

