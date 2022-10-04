Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203,987.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005968 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkadex

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

