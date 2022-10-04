Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Stock Up 3.2 %

POOL traded up $10.58 on Tuesday, reaching $338.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,299. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.74 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.76 and its 200 day moving average is $382.39.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

