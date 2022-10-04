PotCoin (POT) Price Down 4.2% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $382,895.00 and $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00790607 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 114,953,295 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

