PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

