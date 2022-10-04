PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.

