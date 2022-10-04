PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of DFUV stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.