PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $493,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,996,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88.

