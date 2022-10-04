PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VWO opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

