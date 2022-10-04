PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 8,360 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

